Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pastor Taiwo Odukoya reportedly lose twin sister to cancer | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, has reportedly lost his twin sister to cancer.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Taiwo Odukoya bereaved again as Twin dies Weeks After Wife Daily Trust:
Taiwo Odukoya bereaved again as Twin dies Weeks After Wife
Sad! Clergyman, Taiwo Odukoya, loses twin sister weeks after losing his wife to cancer Linda Ikeji Blog:
Sad! Clergyman, Taiwo Odukoya, loses twin sister weeks after losing his wife to cancer
Pastor Odukoya loses twin sister Daily Post:
Pastor Odukoya loses twin sister
Pastor Odukoya suffers another bereavement, loses twin sister Peoples Gazette:
Pastor Odukoya suffers another bereavement, loses twin sister
Pastor Odukoya Loses Twin Sister Weeks After Losing His Wife To Cancer News Break:
Pastor Odukoya Loses Twin Sister Weeks After Losing His Wife To Cancer
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Bereaved As He Loses Twin Sister To Cancer Lailas News:
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Bereaved As He Loses Twin Sister To Cancer
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya bereaved again, loses twin sister + Cause of death The Eagle Online:
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya bereaved again, loses twin sister + Cause of death
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya loses twin sister to cancer MetroStar Nigeria:
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya loses twin sister to cancer
Pastor Odukoya loses twin sister Republican Nigeria:
Pastor Odukoya loses twin sister
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya bereaved again, loses twin sister [PHOTO] Politics Nigeria:
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya bereaved again, loses twin sister [PHOTO]
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Loses Twin Sister One Month After Wife’s Death The Genius Media:
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Loses Twin Sister One Month After Wife’s Death
Pastor Odukoya Loses Twin Sister Weeks After Wife’s Death Naija News:
Pastor Odukoya Loses Twin Sister Weeks After Wife’s Death


   More Picks
1 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 33 mins ago
2 Lookman Not Yet Cleared By FIFA To Play For Nigeria-NFF - Anioma Press, 18 hours ago
3 Recruitment: Nigeria Customs Service sends message to enlisted candidates - PM News, 21 hours ago
4 Critics won't realize Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office - Minister of State for Works and Housing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
8 "Proud to call you my lil bro" – Supermodel, Naomi Campbell showers praises on Wizkid - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
9 Emulate your predecessor, El-Rufa’i says as he presents staff of office to new Emir of Lere - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
10 'God did not put me to shame' Actress Mercy Johnson celebrate her first daughter as she clocks 'age 9' - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info