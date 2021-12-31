Post News
News at a Glance
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya reportedly lose twin sister to cancer | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, has reportedly lost his twin sister to cancer.
7 hours ago
More Picks
1
Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
33 mins ago
2
Lookman Not Yet Cleared By FIFA To Play For Nigeria-NFF -
Anioma Press,
18 hours ago
3
Recruitment: Nigeria Customs Service sends message to enlisted candidates -
PM News,
21 hours ago
4
Critics won't realize Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office - Minister of State for Works and Housing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries -
Channels Television,
15 hours ago
8
"Proud to call you my lil bro" – Supermodel, Naomi Campbell showers praises on Wizkid -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
9
Emulate your predecessor, El-Rufa’i says as he presents staff of office to new Emir of Lere -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
10
'God did not put me to shame' Actress Mercy Johnson celebrate her first daughter as she clocks 'age 9' -
Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
