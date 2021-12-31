Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Kalu ties the knot with filmmaker | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Kalu ties the knot with filmmaker
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu weds filmmaker Nicolette Ndigwe
PM News:
Actor Ifeanyi Kalu ties the knot with Nicolette Ndigwe - P.M. News
Pulse Nigeria:
Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu weds Nicolette Ndigwe
Gist Reel:
Ifeanyi Kalu weds filmmaker Nicolette Ndigwe [Video]
Tori News:
Nollywood Actor, Ifeanyi Kalu Weds Filmmaker Nicolette Ndigwe
More Picks
1
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Forensic audit: Buhari vows to recover stolen NNDC funds, says culprit will face music -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
3
Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
6
Lookman Not Yet Cleared By FIFA To Play For Nigeria-NFF -
Anioma Press,
23 hours ago
7
Lagos govt upgrades AOCOED to university of education -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...