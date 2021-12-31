Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Odunlade Adekola shares new photos as he turns 45 | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Odunlade Adekola shares new photos as he turns a year older

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Actress Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Others Celebrate Odunlade Adekola As He Turns 45 Information Nigeria:
Actress Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Others Celebrate Odunlade Adekola As He Turns 45
Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, others celebrate Odunlade Adekola as he clocks 45 Lailas News:
Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, others celebrate Odunlade Adekola as he clocks 45
Actress Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, others celebrate Odunlade Adekola as he clocks Kemi Filani Blog:
Actress Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, others celebrate Odunlade Adekola as he clocks 'age 45'


   More Picks
1 Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
4 Olamide Reveals Why He Did Not Respond to Shatta Wale’s Comments on Nigerian Artists | READ - Not Just OK, 1 day ago
5 Forensic audit: Buhari vows to recover stolen NNDC funds, says culprit will face music - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
8 Lagos govt upgrades AOCOED to university of education - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info