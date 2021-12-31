Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Six multinationals to pay N249bn oil proceeds in January – NNPC
News photo The Punch  - A total of N249.3bn for October 2021 domestic crude oil sales by six multinational oil companies operating in the upstream sector will be paid in January 2022, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has said.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

