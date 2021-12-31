Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified
News photo Daily Post  - Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has asked to be excused from next month's Africa Cup of Nations. According to Complete Sports, the 22-year-old cited

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis out of Super Eagles squad Vanguard News:
AFCON 2021: Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis out of Super Eagles squad
Osimhen, Dennis, Abdullahi, Balogun replaced in new Super Eagles AFCON list Ripples Nigeria:
Osimhen, Dennis, Abdullahi, Balogun replaced in new Super Eagles AFCON list
NFF Forced To Replace Osimhen, Balogun, Dennis In Super Eagles AFCON Squad The Will:
NFF Forced To Replace Osimhen, Balogun, Dennis In Super Eagles AFCON Squad
Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified Nigeria Breaking News:
Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified
AFCON 2021: Osimhen, Dennis, Balogun dropped from final Super Eagles team; Replacements, new squad revealed Republican Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: Osimhen, Dennis, Balogun dropped from final Super Eagles team; Replacements, new squad revealed
AFCON 2021: Osimhen Asks To Be Dropped From Super Eagles Squad Screen Gist:
AFCON 2021: Osimhen Asks To Be Dropped From Super Eagles Squad
Super Eagles Drop Victor Osimhen 9 Days To #AFCON2021, See Replacement The Genius Media:
Super Eagles Drop Victor Osimhen 9 Days To #AFCON2021, See Replacement
Osimhen, Dennis, Balogun Officially Out Of Super Eagles The New Diplomat:
Osimhen, Dennis, Balogun Officially Out Of Super Eagles's AFCON List
AFCON 2021: Shock as Osimhen asks Eguavoen to drop him Kemi Filani Blog:
AFCON 2021: Shock as Osimhen asks Eguavoen to drop him


   More Picks
1 Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Forensic audit: Buhari vows to recover stolen NNDC funds, says culprit will face music - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
3 Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
6 Lookman Not Yet Cleared By FIFA To Play For Nigeria-NFF - Anioma Press, 23 hours ago
7 Lagos govt upgrades AOCOED to university of education - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info