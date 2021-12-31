Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Top 7 Nigerian Pastors To Focus On For New Year Prophecies
Biz Watch Nigeria  - Cross over service is one of the biggest traditions observed by Nigerians every year on December 31st, as a means to religiously usher in the new year.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Adeboye releases 2022 prophecies: What they are - P.M. News PM News:
Adeboye releases 2022 prophecies: What they are - P.M. News
RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye Releases Eight Powerful Prophecies For 2022 Naija News:
RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye Releases Eight Powerful Prophecies For 2022
RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye Releases Eight Powerful Prophecies For 2022 News Breakers:
RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye Releases Eight Powerful Prophecies For 2022
Happy New Year: Pastor Adeboye Releases 8 Powerful Prophecies For 2022 The Genius Media:
Happy New Year: Pastor Adeboye Releases 8 Powerful Prophecies For 2022


   More Picks
1 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 "Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: NFF Drops Osimhen, Three Others, Invites New Players - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
7 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Deploys New Police Commissioner In Kogi - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 Senate Investigates NPA over Alleged Irregularities in Award of N7.5bn Contract - This Day, 23 hours ago
9 Pictorial: 10 dead as Navy storms kidnappers' den, arrests five - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Charly Boy lambasts fans for calling out his 'gay daughter' - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info