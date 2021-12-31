Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Stop forming when you arrive your village, be local" - Kanayo O. kanayo advises as he drinks soup from plate [Video]
News photo Gist Reel  - While arriving their respective homes, most of these people tend to abandon the culture they grew up in for their new lifestyles.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Stop forming when you arrive your village, be local” – Actor, Kanayo O. kanayo advises as he drinks soup from plate (video) Yaba Left Online:
“Stop forming when you arrive your village, be local” – Actor, Kanayo O. kanayo advises as he drinks soup from plate (video)
“Stop forming when you arrive your village, be local” – Kanayo O. kanayo advises as he drinks soup from plate (video) Lailas News:
“Stop forming when you arrive your village, be local” – Kanayo O. kanayo advises as he drinks soup from plate (video)
‘This Is How He Drinks Blood in Movies’ –Reactions as Kanayo O. Kanayo Drinks Soup from Plate [VIDEO] Gist Lovers:
‘This Is How He Drinks Blood in Movies’ –Reactions as Kanayo O. Kanayo Drinks Soup from Plate [VIDEO]
“Stop forming when you arrive your village, be local” – Actor, Kanayo O. kanayo advises as he drinks soup from plate (video) Naija Parrot:
“Stop forming when you arrive your village, be local” – Actor, Kanayo O. kanayo advises as he drinks soup from plate (video)


   More Picks
1 Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Forensic audit: Buhari vows to recover stolen NNDC funds, says culprit will face music - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
5 Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos govt upgrades AOCOED to university of education - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Three fun seekers drown during picnic in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 "Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info