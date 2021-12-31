Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love and support it receives from Ghana — Singer Stonebwoy
Instablog 9ja  - Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love and support it receives from Ghana — Singer Stonebwoy  

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Stonebwoy: Shatta Wale The Cable:
Stonebwoy: Shatta Wale's point is valid...
Ghanaian Singer, Stonebwoy Supports Countryman, Shatta Wale, Says Nigerian Artistes Don’t Reciprocate Love Reggae singer, Stonebwoy has joined his Ghanaian brother, Shatta Wale in bashing Nigerian artistes for not “reciprocating the love and support ... The Punch:
Ghanaian Singer, Stonebwoy Supports Countryman, Shatta Wale, Says Nigerian Artistes Don’t Reciprocate Love Reggae singer, Stonebwoy has joined his Ghanaian brother, Shatta Wale in bashing Nigerian artistes for not “reciprocating the love and support ...
“Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate love to Ghana” – Stonebwoy Lailas News:
“Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate love to Ghana” – Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy finally reacts to Shatta Wale Mp3 Bullet:
Stonebwoy finally reacts to Shatta Wale's rants Against Nigerian Artistes
Read Stonebwoy’s Controversial Comment On Shatta Wale’s Attack Against Nigerian Artistes. News Breakers:
Read Stonebwoy’s Controversial Comment On Shatta Wale’s Attack Against Nigerian Artistes.
Shatta Wale Gist Reel:
Shatta Wale's rants: Burnaboy finally reacts; says he smells something fishy


   More Picks
1 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 "Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love and support it receives from Ghana — Singer Stonebwoy - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Deploys New Police Commissioner In Kogi - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Kukah: Despite my frequent criticisms, Buhari still answers my calls - Daily Trust, 14 hours ago
9 Katsina Government Restores Telecoms Services Despite Bandits’ Attacks - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 Pictorial: 10 dead as Navy storms kidnappers' den, arrests five - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info