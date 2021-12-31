Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love and support it receives from Ghana — Singer Stonebwoy
Instablog 9ja
- Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love and support it receives from Ghana — Singer Stonebwoy
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Stonebwoy: Shatta Wale's point is valid...
The Punch:
Ghanaian Singer, Stonebwoy Supports Countryman, Shatta Wale, Says Nigerian Artistes Don’t Reciprocate Love Reggae singer, Stonebwoy has joined his Ghanaian brother, Shatta Wale in bashing Nigerian artistes for not “reciprocating the love and support ...
Lailas News:
“Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate love to Ghana” – Stonebwoy
Mp3 Bullet:
Stonebwoy finally reacts to Shatta Wale's rants Against Nigerian Artistes
News Breakers:
Read Stonebwoy’s Controversial Comment On Shatta Wale’s Attack Against Nigerian Artistes.
Gist Reel:
Shatta Wale's rants: Burnaboy finally reacts; says he smells something fishy
More Picks
1
Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
"Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
6
Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love and support it receives from Ghana — Singer Stonebwoy -
Instablog 9ja,
22 hours ago
7
Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Deploys New Police Commissioner In Kogi -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
8
Kukah: Despite my frequent criticisms, Buhari still answers my calls -
Daily Trust,
14 hours ago
9
Katsina Government Restores Telecoms Services Despite Bandits’ Attacks -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
10
Pictorial: 10 dead as Navy storms kidnappers' den, arrests five -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...