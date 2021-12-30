Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot)
Yaba Left Online  - "Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot)

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Stop sm0king shisha if you love me – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia leaks chat with her mum (Screenshot) The Info NG:
Stop sm0king shisha if you love me – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia leaks chat with her mum (Screenshot)
NigeriaFilms.com:
Ned Nwoko’s Daughter, Julia Nwoko Spills On Relationship
“I Have Never Dated Anyone in My Life’ – Ned Nwoko’s Daughter, Julia Claims Gist Lovers:
“I Have Never Dated Anyone in My Life’ – Ned Nwoko’s Daughter, Julia Claims
Ned Nwoko: Daughter says she 1st for Credible News:
Ned Nwoko: Daughter says she's no one's ex
“Please stop smoking shisha if you love me” – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) Naija Parrot:
“Please stop smoking shisha if you love me” – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot)
Stop sm0king shisha - Ned Nwoko Gist Reel:
Stop sm0king shisha - Ned Nwoko's daughter leaks chat with her mother
Please Stop Smoking Shisha If You Love Me – Ned Nwoko’s Daughter Leaks Chat With Her Mother Bukas Blog:
Please Stop Smoking Shisha If You Love Me – Ned Nwoko’s Daughter Leaks Chat With Her Mother


   More Picks
1 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Recruitment: Nigeria Customs Service sends message to enlisted candidates - PM News, 22 hours ago
3 Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
4 Lookman Not Yet Cleared By FIFA To Play For Nigeria-NFF - Anioma Press, 20 hours ago
5 Lagos govt upgrades AOCOED to university of education - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 Critics won't realize Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office - Minister of State for Works and Housing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Electoral Act bill: House will determine fate of direct primaries - Gbajabiamila - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 "Proud to call you my lil bro" – Supermodel, Naomi Campbell showers praises on Wizkid - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info