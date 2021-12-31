Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sanwo-Olu set to sign N1.758trn 2022 budget into law
News photo Vanguard News  - Lagos State Governor,  Bababjide Sanwo-Olu has concluded plans to sign the state’s 2022 budget of N1.758 trillion into a law.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos N1.7tn 2022 budget into law The Punch:
Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos N1.7tn 2022 budget into law
EXCLUSIVE: Sanwo-Olu to sign new universities’ laws in January – Official Premium Times:
EXCLUSIVE: Sanwo-Olu to sign new universities’ laws in January – Official
Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos 2022 budget of N1.758tr Ripples Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos 2022 budget of N1.758tr
Sanwo-Olu signs N1.75trn 2022 budget into law - P.M. News PM News:
Sanwo-Olu signs N1.75trn 2022 budget into law - P.M. News
Sanwo-Olu signs ₦1.75trn 2022 budget into law [VIDEO] Top Naija:
Sanwo-Olu signs ₦1.75trn 2022 budget into law [VIDEO]
Pictorial: Sanwo-Olu swears in 14 new judges News Breakers:
Pictorial: Sanwo-Olu swears in 14 new judges
Sanwo-Olu Signs Lagos N1.7tn 2022 Budget Into Law Tori News:
Sanwo-Olu Signs Lagos N1.7tn 2022 Budget Into Law


   More Picks
1 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Kalu ties the knot with filmmaker | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Lagos announces Jan 4 as resumption date for primary, secondary schools - News Wire NGR, 8 hours ago
4 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Three fun seekers drown during picnic in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 "Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
8 Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Electoral Act bill: House will determine fate of direct primaries - Gbajabiamila - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Kaduna State Govt shuts two Islamiyah schools after 12-year-old pupil was raped, impregnated by teacher and 6-year-old girl defiled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info