Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Again, Army Generals pledge loyalty to President, Constitution
News photo Daily Post  - Despite condemnations over the years, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) continue to pledge loyalty to the sitting President. There was another instance on Thursday during the decoration of newly promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Army (NA).

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Again, Army Generals pledge loyalty to President, Constitution Nigerian Eye:
Again, Army Generals pledge loyalty to President, Constitution
Again, Army Generals pledge loyalty to President, Constitution My Celebrity & I:
Again, Army Generals pledge loyalty to President, Constitution
Again, Army Generals pledge loyalty to President, Constitution Tunde Ednut:
Again, Army Generals pledge loyalty to President, Constitution
Again, Army Generals pledge loyalty to President, Constitution Within Nigeria:
Again, Army Generals pledge loyalty to President, Constitution
Salone:
UPDATE – Army Generals Pledge Loyalty To The Constitution Of Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
5 Lagos govt upgrades AOCOED to university of education - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Three fun seekers drown during picnic in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 "Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
10 Shatta Wale’s approach may be wrong but Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love from Ghana – Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy - The Info NG, 47 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info