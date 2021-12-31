Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pastor, Sick Woman Being Taken To Hospital, Husband, Others Die In New Year's Eve Boat Accident In Bayelsa
Bayelsa boat accident claims eight, two bodies recovered The Punch:
Bayelsa boat accident claims eight, two bodies recovered
8 Die In Bayelsa Boat Accident Independent:
8 Die In Bayelsa Boat Accident
Pastor, six others die in Bayelsa boat mishap Ripples Nigeria:
Pastor, six others die in Bayelsa boat mishap
Pastor, Others Die In Boat Accident In Bayelsa Naija News:
Pastor, Others Die In Boat Accident In Bayelsa
Bayelsa boat accident claims eight, two bodies recovered News Breakers:
Bayelsa boat accident claims eight, two bodies recovered
Oh No! Pastor, Sick Woman Being Taken To Hospital, Husband, Others Die In New Year Tori News:
Oh No! Pastor, Sick Woman Being Taken To Hospital, Husband, Others Die In New Year's Eve Boat Accident In Bayelsa


1 Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, says CAN - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Pictorial: 10 dead as Navy storms kidnappers' den, arrests five - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Federal Government Of Nigeria To Partner NGX On Climate Disclosure, Data - Mondo Visione, 18 hours ago
5 Pastor, Sick Woman Being Taken To Hospital, Husband, Others Die In New Year's Eve Boat Accident In Bayelsa - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Deploys New Police Commissioner In Kogi - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 Kukah: Despite my frequent criticisms, Buhari still answers my calls - Daily Trust, 17 hours ago
8 Ikpeazu signs Abia 2022 appropriation bill into law - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
9 Katsina Government Restores Telecoms Services Despite Bandits’ Attacks - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 Charly Boy lambasts fans for calling out his 'gay daughter' - The Punch, 19 hours ago
