Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria drop Osimhen, Dennis for AFCON
News photo Daily Trust  - The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dropped Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Watford hitman Emmanuel Dennis from Nigeria’s final 28-man list for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations starting in Cameroon next weekend.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: NFF Drops Osimhen, Dennis, Others Business Post Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: NFF Drops Osimhen, Dennis, Others
NFF Drops Osimhen, Dennis For AFCON Naija News:
NFF Drops Osimhen, Dennis For AFCON
NFF Drops Osimhen, Dennis For AFCON News Breakers:
NFF Drops Osimhen, Dennis For AFCON


   More Picks
1 Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
5 Lagos govt upgrades AOCOED to university of education - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Three fun seekers drown during picnic in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 "Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
10 Shatta Wale’s approach may be wrong but Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love from Ghana – Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy - The Info NG, 47 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info