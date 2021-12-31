Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Shatta Wale's approach may be wrong but Nigeria does not reciprocate the love and support it receives from Ghana - Ghanian artiste Stonebwoy says
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Stonebwoy has released a statement reacting to Shatta Wale's accusation that Ghanaian artistes support Nigerian artistes but Nigerians to not do same for Ghanaian artistes.
42 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Nigerians don't reciprocate love they receive from Ghana - Singer Stonebwoy
Daily Post:
Nigerian artistes not supporting Ghana valid, deserves critical attention - Stonebwoy
Naija Loaded:
You can’t make me and Stonebwoy enemy - Shatta Wale to Nigerian artiste
Not Just OK:
Stonebwoy Drops Controversial Statement On Shatta Wale's Attack On Nigerian Artistes | READ
Correct NG:
Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love and support it receives from Ghana – Stonebwoy defends Shatta Wale
My Celebrity & I:
Shatta Wale’s approach may be wrong but Nigeria does not reciprocate the love and support it receives from Ghana – Ghanian artiste Stonebwoy says
The News Guru:
Nigerians don’t reciprocate love they receive from Ghana – Stonebwoy
Gist Reel:
Stonebwoy backs countryman, Shatta Wale; says Nigerian artistes don’t reciprocate love
Mp3 Bullet:
Stonebwoy finally reacts to Shatta Wale's rants Against Nigerian Artistes
Jaguda.com:
Stonebwoy Shares Controversial Thoughts On Shatta Wale’s Attack Against Nigerian Artistes
Instablog 9ja:
Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love and support it receives from Ghana — Singer Stonebwoy
Kanyi Daily:
Nigerians Don’t Reciprocate Love & Support They Receive From Ghana - Stonebwoy Defends Shatta Wale
News of Africa:
Shatta Wale’s Approach May Be Wrong But Nigeria Does Not Reciprocate The Love, Support It Receives From Ghana – Stonebwoy
News Breakers:
Nigerians don’t reciprocate love they receive from Ghana – Singer Stonebwoy
More Picks
1
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Recruitment: Nigeria Customs Service sends message to enlisted candidates -
PM News,
24 hours ago
4
Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
6
Lookman Not Yet Cleared By FIFA To Play For Nigeria-NFF -
Anioma Press,
21 hours ago
7
Lagos govt upgrades AOCOED to university of education -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
8
Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
10
Three fun seekers drown during picnic in Benue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...