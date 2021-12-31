Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom, 8 suspects arrested
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The abducted traditional ruler of Gindiri chiefdom of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Charles Mato Dakat, has been released after five days

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Plateau Monarch Regains Freedom, OPSH Arrests 8 Suspects Leadership:
Plateau Monarch Regains Freedom, OPSH Arrests 8 Suspects
Kidnapped Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom -Military – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Kidnapped Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom -Military – The Sun Nigeria
Eight suspects arrested as abducted Plateau ruler regains freedom Ripples Nigeria:
Eight suspects arrested as abducted Plateau ruler regains freedom


   More Picks
1 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 "Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love and support it receives from Ghana — Singer Stonebwoy - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Deploys New Police Commissioner In Kogi - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Kukah: Despite my frequent criticisms, Buhari still answers my calls - Daily Trust, 14 hours ago
9 Katsina Government Restores Telecoms Services Despite Bandits’ Attacks - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 Pictorial: 10 dead as Navy storms kidnappers' den, arrests five - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info