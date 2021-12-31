Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Deploys New Police Commissioner In Kogi

This was made known by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba in a statement issued on ... Sahara Reporters - The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has deployed Edward Egbuka to Kogi State Command as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) of the state.This was made known by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba in a statement issued on ...



