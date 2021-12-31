Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, says CAN
News photo The Punch  - The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria has lamented that criminals operated with impunity in 2021...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, CAN President says in New Year message Ripples Nigeria:
Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, CAN President says in New Year message
Insecurity: Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, says CAN Nigerian Eye:
Insecurity: Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, says CAN
Insecurity: Criminals Operated With Impunity In 2021 — CAN Online Nigeria:
Insecurity: Criminals Operated With Impunity In 2021 — CAN
Insecurity: Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, says CAN News Breakers:
Insecurity: Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, says CAN


   More Picks
1 Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
5 Lagos govt upgrades AOCOED to university of education - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Three fun seekers drown during picnic in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 "Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
10 Shatta Wale’s approach may be wrong but Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love from Ghana – Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy - The Info NG, 48 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info