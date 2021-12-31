Nigerian Government Extends Deadline For National Identity Number-SIM Card Linkage By Three Months









The Nigerian government has extended the deadline for the ongoing national identification number and subscriber identity module (SIM) integration to March 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, a total of 63.97 million lines ... Sahara Reporters - File PhotoThe Nigerian government has extended the deadline for the ongoing national identification number and subscriber identity module (SIM) integration to March 31, 2022.Meanwhile, a total of 63.97 million lines ...



News Credibility Score: 99%