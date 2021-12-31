Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senate to review Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 1999 Constitution January —Lawan
News photo The Punch  - Ahmad Lawan, on Friday, said lawmakers will review the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and the 1999 Constitution when it resumes plenary in January

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

