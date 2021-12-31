Don't do anything because society demands it of you - Agbani Darego writes as she talks about having her first child at 35+







She made this known while answering a question from a follower about pressure to have kids at a c Linda Ikeji Blog - Agbani Darego has revealed that she has 2 kids and she welcomed the first at 35 plus.She made this known while answering a question from a follower about pressure to have kids at a c



News Credibility Score: 99%