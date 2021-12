Shatta Wale’s approach may be wrong but Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love from Ghana – Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy has thrown weight behind his compatriot, Shatta Wale's accusation that Ghanaians support Nigerian artistes more than Nigerians do ...



