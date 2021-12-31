Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


New Year Shocker: Ganduje drops hint of possible reconciliation with Kwankwaso, Shekarau, others
News photo Vanguard News  - By Bashir Bello – Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Friday gave residents of the state a new year shocker by dropping

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ganduje hints at reconciliation with Kwankwaso, others in new year message Ripples Nigeria:
Ganduje hints at reconciliation with Kwankwaso, others in new year message
New Year Message: Ganduje hints at reconciliation with Kwankwaso, Shekarau faction Daily Nigerian:
New Year Message: Ganduje hints at reconciliation with Kwankwaso, Shekarau faction
Ganduje hints of possible reconciliation Republican Nigeria:
Ganduje hints of possible reconciliation
Ganduje Set To Reconcile With Kwankwaso, Shekarau, Others Naija News:
Ganduje Set To Reconcile With Kwankwaso, Shekarau, Others
Ganduje Set To Reconcile With Kwankwaso, Shekarau, Others News Breakers:
Ganduje Set To Reconcile With Kwankwaso, Shekarau, Others


   More Picks
1 Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Our borrowing plan for 2022 Budget will be sent to National Assembly soon, says Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
3 Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Insecurity: Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, says CAN - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Pictorial: 10 dead as Navy storms kidnappers' den, arrests five - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Federal Government Of Nigeria To Partner NGX On Climate Disclosure, Data - Mondo Visione, 20 hours ago
7 Ikpeazu signs 2022 Appropriation Bill into law, appreciates Abia lawmakers - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Bishop Oyedepo Releases Prophetic Declarations For 2022 - Naija News, 8 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Real reason I was dropped from Nigeria’s squad – Watford star, Dennis - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
10 Use Nigeria’s New Position At INTERPOL To Confront Our Challenges, Buhari Urges IGP - Leadership, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info