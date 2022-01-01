Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Most tech billionaires graduated from great schools.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Lawmaker and author, Akin Alabi, has asked people to stop encouraging others to drop out of school because tech billionaires Elon Musk and Bill Gates dropped out of school.

 

In his pos

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Don’t Encourage People To Drop Out Of School Because Bill Gates And Elon Musk Did – Akin Alabi Igbere TV News:
Don’t Encourage People To Drop Out Of School Because Bill Gates And Elon Musk Did – Akin Alabi
Don’t tell kids to drop out of school because of Elon Musk, Bill Gates — Lawmaker The Eagle Online:
Don’t tell kids to drop out of school because of Elon Musk, Bill Gates — Lawmaker
Don’t encourage people to drop out of school because Bill Gates and Elon Musk did- lawmaker, Akin Alabi News Breakers:
Don’t encourage people to drop out of school because Bill Gates and Elon Musk did- lawmaker, Akin Alabi


   More Picks
1 Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, says CAN - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Pictorial: 10 dead as Navy storms kidnappers' den, arrests five - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Federal Government Of Nigeria To Partner NGX On Climate Disclosure, Data - Mondo Visione, 18 hours ago
5 Pastor, Sick Woman Being Taken To Hospital, Husband, Others Die In New Year's Eve Boat Accident In Bayelsa - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Deploys New Police Commissioner In Kogi - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 Kukah: Despite my frequent criticisms, Buhari still answers my calls - Daily Trust, 17 hours ago
8 Ikpeazu signs Abia 2022 appropriation bill into law - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
9 Katsina Government Restores Telecoms Services Despite Bandits’ Attacks - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 Charly Boy lambasts fans for calling out his 'gay daughter' - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info