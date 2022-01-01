Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido reveals how much he made in 2021
News Breakers  - Singer Davido took to his Instastories to reveal how much he made in 2021. According to him, he made $22.3 million which is about N13 billion

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

How I made $22.3m in 2021 — Davido PM News:
How I made $22.3m in 2021 — Davido
Davido: I made N13bn in 2021 Sundiata Post:
Davido: I made N13bn in 2021
Davido Reveals How Much He Made In 2021 Diamond Celebrities:
Davido Reveals How Much He Made In 2021


   More Picks
1 Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, says CAN - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Pictorial: 10 dead as Navy storms kidnappers' den, arrests five - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Federal Government Of Nigeria To Partner NGX On Climate Disclosure, Data - Mondo Visione, 18 hours ago
5 Pastor, Sick Woman Being Taken To Hospital, Husband, Others Die In New Year's Eve Boat Accident In Bayelsa - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Deploys New Police Commissioner In Kogi - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 Kukah: Despite my frequent criticisms, Buhari still answers my calls - Daily Trust, 17 hours ago
8 Ikpeazu signs Abia 2022 appropriation bill into law - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
9 Katsina Government Restores Telecoms Services Despite Bandits’ Attacks - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 Charly Boy lambasts fans for calling out his 'gay daughter' - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info