Nigeria: Terrorists kidnap 10 Women, 2 Others in Kerawa, Giwa LGA, Kaduna State on New Year’s eve
News photo Global Upfront  - At least 12 persons, including 10 women were abducted when terrorists attacked Kerawa village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Friday.


A youth leader in the community, Jamil Kerawa, who spoke on the ...

24 hours ago
