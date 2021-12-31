Nigeria: Terrorists kidnap 10 Women, 2 Others in Kerawa, Giwa LGA, Kaduna State on New Year’s eve





A youth leader in the community, Jamil Kerawa, who spoke on the ... Global Upfront - At least 12 persons, including 10 women were abducted when terrorists attacked Kerawa village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Friday.A youth leader in the community, Jamil Kerawa, who spoke on the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%