Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Use Nigeria’s New Position At INTERPOL To Confront Our Challenges, Buhari Urges IGP
Leadership  - President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Akali Baba, to use the opportunity of Nigeria’s new position at the International Criminal Police Organisation (ICPO) popularly called INTERPOL, to confront ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Use our new position at Interpol to confront our challenges, President Buhari urges Inspector General of Police Encomium Magazine:
Use our new position at Interpol to confront our challenges, President Buhari urges Inspector General of Police
Buhari to IG: Use Nigeria’s position at INTERPOL to confront our challenges The Eagle Online:
Buhari to IG: Use Nigeria’s position at INTERPOL to confront our challenges
Buhari to IGP: Use our new position at INTERPOL to confront our challenges News Breakers:
Buhari to IGP: Use our new position at INTERPOL to confront our challenges


   More Picks
1 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 "Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love and support it receives from Ghana — Singer Stonebwoy - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Deploys New Police Commissioner In Kogi - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Kukah: Despite my frequent criticisms, Buhari still answers my calls - Daily Trust, 14 hours ago
9 Katsina Government Restores Telecoms Services Despite Bandits’ Attacks - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 Pictorial: 10 dead as Navy storms kidnappers' den, arrests five - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info