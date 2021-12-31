Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sylvester’s family kicks as police release Dowen College workers
News photo The Punch  - Sylvester’s family kicks as police release Dowen College workers

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sylvester’s family kicks as police release Dowen College workers News Breakers:
Sylvester’s family kicks as police release Dowen College workers
Dowen College: Sylvester’s family kicks as police release housemasters Within Nigeria:
Dowen College: Sylvester’s family kicks as police release housemasters
Dowen College: Sylvester’s family kicks as police release housemasters Tunde Ednut:
Dowen College: Sylvester’s family kicks as police release housemasters


   More Picks
1 Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Nigerian Government Extends Deadline For National Identity Number-SIM Card Linkage By Three Months - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 "Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: NFF Drops Osimhen, Three Others, Invites New Players - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
8 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Deploys New Police Commissioner In Kogi - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
9 Senate Investigates NPA over Alleged Irregularities in Award of N7.5bn Contract - This Day, 18 hours ago
10 Charly Boy lambasts fans for calling out his 'gay daughter' - The Punch, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info