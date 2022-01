Toke Makinwa faces N50bn lawsuit over alleged defamation of businessman Daily Post - Nigerian celebrity and On-Air Personality, Toke Makinwa, has been given a 48-hour ultimatum to retract an allegation made against an Abuja-based businessman, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, or risk a N50 billion naira defamation lawsuit.



News Credibility Score: 99%