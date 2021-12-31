Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Player to miss Chelsea vs Liverpool game confirmed
News photo Daily Post  - Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has confirmed that Ben Chilwell will miss his side’s Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday after undergoing

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Liverpool The Punch:
COVID-19: Liverpool's Klopp to miss Chelsea clash
Klopp To Miss Chelsea Vs Liverpool Heavyweight Clash Complete Sports:
Klopp To Miss Chelsea Vs Liverpool Heavyweight Clash
Jurgen Klopp contracts Covid-19, out of Chelsea match PM News:
Jurgen Klopp contracts Covid-19, out of Chelsea match
Coach Jurgen Klopp tests positive for COVID-19 The Eagle Online:
Coach Jurgen Klopp tests positive for COVID-19


   More Picks
1 Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after meeting Davido in Ghana - The Punch, 11 hours ago
2 Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Bishop Oyedepo Releases Prophetic Declarations For 2022 - Naija News, 16 hours ago
4 Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice - Leadership, 5 hours ago
5 No dey put mouth for family matter. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo) - Information Nigeria, 7 hours ago
7 Housemaid absconds with her madam's two year old son in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Use Nigeria’s New Position At INTERPOL To Confront Our Challenges, Buhari Urges IGP - Leadership, 23 hours ago
9 Nigeria: Terrorists kidnap 10 Women, 2 Others in Kerawa, Giwa LGA, Kaduna State on New Year’s eve - Global Upfront, 24 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Adeboye recruits 1,000 prayer warriors  to pray for Nigeria, world - PM News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info