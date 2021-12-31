Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov Ayade signs Cross Rivers’ budget of N354.5bn
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Friday signed the state’s 2022 appropriation bill of N354.5 billion.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ayade Signs 2022 Budget Into Law Leadership:
Ayade Signs 2022 Budget Into Law
Ayade Signs 2022 Appropriation Bill Into Law, Says Budget Will Ensure Industries Take-off Cross River Watch:
Ayade Signs 2022 Appropriation Bill Into Law, Says Budget Will Ensure Industries Take-off
Gov Ayade Signs 2022 Appropriation Bill Into Law Global Village Extra:
Gov Ayade Signs 2022 Appropriation Bill Into Law


   More Picks
1 10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers' den in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after meeting Davido in Ghana - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 Bishop Oyedepo Releases Prophetic Declarations For 2022 - Naija News, 17 hours ago
5 No dey put mouth for family matter. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice - Leadership, 7 hours ago
7 Why we can’t remove dead persons from voter register – INEC - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo) - Information Nigeria, 9 hours ago
9 Housemaid absconds with her madam's two year old son in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Real reason I was dropped from Nigeria’s squad – Watford star, Dennis - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info