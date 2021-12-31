Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kaduna shuts two Islamiyah schools over alleged defilement of two students
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Kaduna State government on Friday shut down two Islamiyah schools indefinitely over the alleged defilement of two children in the facilities.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

