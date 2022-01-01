Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG abandoned security, focusing on 2023 elections – CAN
News Breakers  - The Christian Association of Nigeria, on Friday, warned that except by God’s intervention, the nation would become Sodom and Gomorrah. The organisation regretted that despite pleas by the Federal Government to the international community, they ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

