22 Entertainers to watch out for in 2022

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
Insecurity: Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, says CAN - The Punch,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
Pictorial: 10 dead as Navy storms kidnappers' den, arrests five - The Punch,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Federal Government Of Nigeria To Partner NGX On Climate Disclosure, Data - Mondo Visione,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
Pastor, Sick Woman Being Taken To Hospital, Husband, Others Die In New Year's Eve Boat Accident In Bayelsa - Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Deploys New Police Commissioner In Kogi - Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
Kukah: Despite my frequent criticisms, Buhari still answers my calls - Daily Trust,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
Ikpeazu signs Abia 2022 appropriation bill into law - Premium Times,
16 hours ago
|
9
|
Katsina Government Restores Telecoms Services Despite Bandits’ Attacks - Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
Charly Boy lambasts fans for calling out his 'gay daughter' - The Punch,
19 hours ago