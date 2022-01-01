Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why we can’t remove dead persons from voter register – INEC
News photo The Punch  - The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it is unable to remove the names of dead persons from the voter register due to the absence of reliable data of births and deaths to rely on in expunging the names of such persons.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

