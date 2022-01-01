Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: There'll be no election if you fail to release Nnamdi Kanu in 2022 - Ohanaeze warns Buhari
News photo Daily Post  - Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has warned that there will be no elections in 2023 if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

