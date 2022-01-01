Naira Falls To N435/$1 At I&E Window As CBN Adjusts Forex Rate

This is coming as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) adjusted the country’s exchange rate on its website to N413.49$1 — in what seems to be another ... Biz Watch Nigeria - The Naira dropped to N435 against the dollar at the official market on Friday, December 31, 2021.This is coming as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) adjusted the country’s exchange rate on its website to N413.49$1 — in what seems to be another ...



News Credibility Score: 94%