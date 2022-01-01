Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AFCON 2021: Real reason I was dropped from Nigeria’s squad – Watford star, Dennis
Daily Post  - Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen has revealed that Watford striker, Emmanuel Dennis told him that his club threatened him to miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON. Egyavoen claimed that Dennis told him he wanted to be part of Nigeria’s ...

1 Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Our borrowing plan for 2022 Budget will be sent to National Assembly soon, says Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
3 Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Insecurity: Criminals operated with impunity in 2021, says CAN - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Pictorial: 10 dead as Navy storms kidnappers' den, arrests five - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Federal Government Of Nigeria To Partner NGX On Climate Disclosure, Data - Mondo Visione, 20 hours ago
7 Ikpeazu signs 2022 Appropriation Bill into law, appreciates Abia lawmakers - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Bishop Oyedepo Releases Prophetic Declarations For 2022 - Naija News, 8 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Real reason I was dropped from Nigeria’s squad – Watford star, Dennis - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
10 Use Nigeria’s New Position At INTERPOL To Confront Our Challenges, Buhari Urges IGP - Leadership, 15 hours ago
