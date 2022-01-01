Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Kemi Afolabi reveals she wrote her Will after being diagnosed with an incurable disease in 2021 | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi Adesipe has revealed she wrote her will in 2021 when she was diagnosed with an incurable disease.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Fans, colleagues support Kemi Afolabi-Adesipe after ‘incurable disease’ diagnosis
Ripples Nigeria:
Actress Kemi Afolabi diagnosed with incurable disease
Instablog 9ja:
I sold my properties, wrote my will and prepared for d#ath after being diagnosed with an incurable disease —Actress Kemi Afolabi
News Breakers:
How I prepared for death after being diagnosed with incurable disease – Actress Kemi Afolabi
Salone:
SHOCKING – I Wrote My Will, Booked A Space In A Cemetery After Being Diagnosed With An Incurable Disease – Kemi Afolabi
Tori News:
I Wrote My Will, Booked A Space In A Cemetery After Being Diagnosed With An Incurable Disease – Kemi Afolabi
Kemi Filani Blog:
'I wrote my will and booked a space for my funeral' Actress Kemi Afolabi
More Picks
1
10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers' den in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after meeting Davido in Ghana -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
Burna Boy Challenges Shatta Wale To a Boxing Fight, Vows To Break His Teeth | SEE -
Not Just OK,
10 hours ago
5
AFCON 2021: Real reason I was dropped from Nigeria’s squad – Watford star, Dennis -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
I can easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana - Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale after he said he's ready for a freestyle battle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
No dey put mouth for family matter. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
9
2,500 Clerics Hold Special Prayers In Kano For Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
10
Kemi Afolabi reveals she wrote her Will after being diagnosed with an incurable disease in 2021 | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...