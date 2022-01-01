Billionaire, Obi Cubana Leads His Local Church Choir Rendition to Celebrate 2022 (Video) GL Trends - Nigerian billionaire, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana has led his church’s choir to usher in the new year, 2022. The businessman made this known on his Instagram page after sharing a video of himself leading the choir in praise and worship.



News Credibility Score: 70%