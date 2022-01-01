Stonebwoy apologizes to Nigerians after facing backlash for supporting Shatta Wale who claimed that Nigerians are not doing enough to help Ghanaian artists (video)

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after meeting Davido in Ghana - The Punch,
9 hours ago
|
2
|
Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
3
|
10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers' den in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
4
|
Bishop Oyedepo Releases Prophetic Declarations For 2022 - Naija News,
14 hours ago
|
5
|
Appeal Court Reinstates Nigerian Army Officer, Hassan who Killed Several Boko Haram Fighters In 2014 - Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Inmate who escaped from Edo prison arrested for kidnapping as police rescue three kidnap victims - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice - Leadership,
4 hours ago
|
8
|
I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo) - Information Nigeria,
6 hours ago
|
9
|
Housemaid absconds with her madam's two year old son in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
Use Nigeria’s New Position At INTERPOL To Confront Our Challenges, Buhari Urges IGP - Leadership,
21 hours ago