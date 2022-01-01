Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Naira Tumbles To N435/$1 At Official Market As CBN Adjusts Forex Rate
4 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after meeting Davido in Ghana - The Punch, 8 hours ago
2 Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 New Year Prophecy: Adeboye speaks on Nigeria, warns of ‘two monstrous storms’ - Peoples Gazette, 5 hours ago
4 10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers' den in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Bishop Oyedepo Releases Prophetic Declarations For 2022 - Naija News, 13 hours ago
6 Appeal Court Reinstates Nigerian Army Officer, Hassan who Killed Several Boko Haram Fighters In 2014 - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice - Leadership, 2 hours ago
8 I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo) - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Housemaid absconds with her madam's two year old son in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Use Nigeria’s New Position At INTERPOL To Confront Our Challenges, Buhari Urges IGP - Leadership, 20 hours ago
