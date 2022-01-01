Post News
Naira Tumbles To N435/$1 At Official Market As CBN Adjusts Forex Rate
The Nigeria Lawyer
- Naira Tumbles To N435/$1 At Official Market As CBN Adjusts Forex Rate
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
National Accord:
Naira crashes to N435/$1 at official market as CBN adjusts forex rate
Online Nigeria:
Naira Crashes To N435/$1 At Official Market As CBN Adjusts Forex Rate
Tori News:
Naira Crashes To N435/$1 At Official Market As CBN Adjusts Forex Rate
More Picks
1
Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after meeting Davido in Ghana -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
2
Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
New Year Prophecy: Adeboye speaks on Nigeria, warns of ‘two monstrous storms’ -
Peoples Gazette,
5 hours ago
4
10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers' den in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Bishop Oyedepo Releases Prophetic Declarations For 2022 -
Naija News,
13 hours ago
6
Appeal Court Reinstates Nigerian Army Officer, Hassan who Killed Several Boko Haram Fighters In 2014 -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
7
Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice -
Leadership,
2 hours ago
8
I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo) -
Information Nigeria,
4 hours ago
9
Housemaid absconds with her madam's two year old son in Lagos (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Use Nigeria’s New Position At INTERPOL To Confront Our Challenges, Buhari Urges IGP -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
