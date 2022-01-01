Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stonebwoy Begs Nigerians For Forgiveness Following Backlash After Backing Shatta Wale's Claim (Video)
News photo Tori News  - The dancehall singer who was hanging out with Davido, was heard saying

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after facing backlash for backing Shatta Wale who claimed that Nigerians are not doing enough to help Ghanaian artists (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after facing backlash for backing Shatta Wale who claimed that Nigerians are not doing enough to help Ghanaian artists (video)
Stonebwoy Begs Nigerians For Forgiveness Following Backlash After Backing Shatta Wale’s Claim (Video) Online Nigeria:
Stonebwoy Begs Nigerians For Forgiveness Following Backlash After Backing Shatta Wale’s Claim (Video)
Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after facing a backlash for backing Shatta Wale. Gist Reel:
Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after facing a backlash for backing Shatta Wale.


   More Picks
1 10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers' den in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Burna Boy Challenges Shatta Wale To a Boxing Fight, Vows To Break His Teeth | SEE - Not Just OK, 12 hours ago
3 I can easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana - Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale after he said he's ready for a freestyle battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice - Leadership, 19 hours ago
5 Kemi Afolabi reveals she wrote her Will after being diagnosed with an incurable disease in 2021 | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
6 I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo) - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
7 2022: Don’t listen to prophets of doom, Prophet Abiara tells Nigerians - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 New Year: Four dead, many injured in two auto crashes in Ebonyi - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Gov. Wike Blames FG For Black Soot In Port Harcourt - Naija News, 16 hours ago
10 Pope Francis uses New Year message to call for an end to violence against women, says its an 'insult to God' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info