Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Stonebwoy Begs Nigerians For Forgiveness Following Backlash After Backing Shatta Wale's Claim (Video)
Tori News
- The dancehall singer who was hanging out with Davido, was heard saying
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after facing backlash for backing Shatta Wale who claimed that Nigerians are not doing enough to help Ghanaian artists (video)
Online Nigeria:
Stonebwoy Begs Nigerians For Forgiveness Following Backlash After Backing Shatta Wale’s Claim (Video)
Gist Reel:
Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after facing a backlash for backing Shatta Wale.
More Picks
1
10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers' den in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Burna Boy Challenges Shatta Wale To a Boxing Fight, Vows To Break His Teeth | SEE -
Not Just OK,
12 hours ago
3
I can easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana - Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale after he said he's ready for a freestyle battle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice -
Leadership,
19 hours ago
5
Kemi Afolabi reveals she wrote her Will after being diagnosed with an incurable disease in 2021 | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
23 hours ago
6
I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo) -
Information Nigeria,
21 hours ago
7
2022: Don’t listen to prophets of doom, Prophet Abiara tells Nigerians -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
8
New Year: Four dead, many injured in two auto crashes in Ebonyi -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
9
Gov. Wike Blames FG For Black Soot In Port Harcourt -
Naija News,
16 hours ago
10
Pope Francis uses New Year message to call for an end to violence against women, says its an 'insult to God' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
