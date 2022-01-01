Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice
News photo Leadership  - Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday signed the 2022 appropriation bill of N1.758trn into law, making the budget the biggest ever by any

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos N1.7tn 2022 budget into law The Punch:
Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos N1.7tn 2022 budget into law
Sanwo-Olu signs N1.758trn 2022 budget into law Nigerian Tribune:
Sanwo-Olu signs N1.758trn 2022 budget into law
Sanwo-Olu signs N1.758trn budget for 2022 Daily Trust:
Sanwo-Olu signs N1.758trn budget for 2022
Sanwo-Olu signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 Trn into law The Guardian:
Sanwo-Olu signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 Trn into law
Sanwo-Olu signs N1.7trn Lagos 2022 budget into law Premium Times:
Sanwo-Olu signs N1.7trn Lagos 2022 budget into law
Sanwo-Olu Signs N1.7trn Budget For 2022 Inside Business Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu Signs N1.7trn Budget For 2022
Lagos: Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.758trn News Breakers:
Lagos: Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.758trn
Lagos: Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.758trn Naija News:
Lagos: Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.758trn


   More Picks
1 Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after meeting Davido in Ghana - The Punch, 8 hours ago
2 Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 New Year Prophecy: Adeboye speaks on Nigeria, warns of ‘two monstrous storms’ - Peoples Gazette, 5 hours ago
4 10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers' den in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Bishop Oyedepo Releases Prophetic Declarations For 2022 - Naija News, 13 hours ago
6 Appeal Court Reinstates Nigerian Army Officer, Hassan who Killed Several Boko Haram Fighters In 2014 - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice - Leadership, 2 hours ago
8 I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo) - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Housemaid absconds with her madam's two year old son in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Use Nigeria’s New Position At INTERPOL To Confront Our Challenges, Buhari Urges IGP - Leadership, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info