49-year-old Native Doctor rapes, impregnates 15-year-old girl in Anambra Within Nigeria - A 15-year-old girl allegedly raped by a 49-year-old native doctor, Nwaduche Ekeneotutu, is said to be three months pregnant in Enugu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government of Anambra. The Executive Director of Davina Care Foundation, Mrs Rachel Yohanna told ...



News Credibility Score: 30%