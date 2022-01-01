Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Native doctor allegedly rapes, impregnates 15-year-old girl in Anambra
News photo The Punch  - A 15-year-old girl allegedly raped by a 49-year-old native doctor, Nwaduche Ekeneotutu, is said to be three months pregnant in Enugu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government of Anambra.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

