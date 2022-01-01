Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Expect more developmental projects in 2022, says Gov Abiodun
News photo The Punch  - Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday said the state would witness the completion of projects embarked upon by his administration as well as those left uncompleted by the immediate past administration, particularly which have direct economic ...

12 hours ago
