Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Omisore pays N3.3m to offset patients’ bills at OAU Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife
News photo The Eagle Online  - OAUTHC Chief Medical Director Prof. Victor Adetiloye, made the disclosure Monday during Omisore’s philanthropic gestures in Ile-Ife on New Year’s Day.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Omisore pays N3.3m to free 88 patients from hospital - P.M. News PM News:
Omisore pays N3.3m to free 88 patients from hospital - P.M. News
Omisore pays N3.3m to free 88 patients from Ile-Ife hospital Pulse Nigeria:
Omisore pays N3.3m to free 88 patients from Ile-Ife hospital


   More Picks
1 10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers' den in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Bishop Oyedepo Releases Prophetic Declarations For 2022 - Naija News, 23 hours ago
4 Burna Boy Challenges Shatta Wale To a Boxing Fight, Vows To Break His Teeth | SEE - Not Just OK, 6 hours ago
5 I can easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana - Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale after he said he's ready for a freestyle battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 No dey put mouth for family matter. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice - Leadership, 13 hours ago
8 I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo) - Information Nigeria, 15 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Real reason I was dropped from Nigeria’s squad – Watford star, Dennis - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 12 crushed to death with 17 other injured in New Year?s Eve stampede at a shrine in India (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info