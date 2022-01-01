Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Fire guts three-storey building in Lagos on New Year's Day
The Punch
- Fire guts three-storey building in Lagos on New Year's Day
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Fire Guts Building In Lagos On New Year’s Day
News Breakers:
Fire guts three-storey building in Lagos on New Year’s Day
Naija News:
Fire Guts Three-Storey Building In Lagos On New Year’s Day
More Picks
1
New Year Prophecy: Adeboye speaks on Nigeria, warns of ‘two monstrous storms’ -
Peoples Gazette,
11 hours ago
2
10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers' den in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after meeting Davido in Ghana -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
5
Bishop Oyedepo Releases Prophetic Declarations For 2022 -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
6
No dey put mouth for family matter. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice -
Leadership,
8 hours ago
8
Why we can’t remove dead persons from voter register – INEC -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
9
I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo) -
Information Nigeria,
10 hours ago
10
Housemaid absconds with her madam's two year old son in Lagos (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
