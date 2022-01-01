Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian military reportedly kill two top bandits in Zamfara
News photo Premium Times  - The bandits were killed when a Nigerian Air Force aircraft, under Operation Hadarin Daji, bombarded their enclaves in Gusami Forest and Tsamre Village in Birnin Magaji LGA of the state on Saturday.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Troops reportedly kill two bandit commanders in Zamfara Ripples Nigeria:
Troops reportedly kill two bandit commanders in Zamfara
The Citizen:
Air Force strike kills Zamfara king of bandits
Zamfara King Of Bandits Killed The Street Journal:
Zamfara King Of Bandits Killed
Notorious Bandit killed in an air strike by Nigerian Air Force News Breakers:
Notorious Bandit killed in an air strike by Nigerian Air Force


   More Picks
1 10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers' den in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Stonebwoy begs Nigerians after meeting Davido in Ghana - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Burna Boy Challenges Shatta Wale To a Boxing Fight, Vows To Break His Teeth | SEE - Not Just OK, 10 hours ago
5 AFCON 2021: Real reason I was dropped from Nigeria’s squad – Watford star, Dennis - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 I can easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana - Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale after he said he's ready for a freestyle battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 No dey put mouth for family matter. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice - Leadership, 17 hours ago
9 2,500 Clerics Hold Special Prayers In Kano For Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 Kemi Afolabi reveals she wrote her Will after being diagnosed with an incurable disease in 2021 | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info