I can easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana - Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale after he said he's ready for a freestyle battle
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Burna Boy has slammed Shatta Wale after the Ghanaian singer who has been ranting for days about Nigerians not doing enough for Ghanaian artists, said he's ready for a freestyle battle with the Nigerian music star.

2 hours ago
